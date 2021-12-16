Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 152.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,608. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

