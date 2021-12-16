Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 6,965 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up about 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 79,093 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.49. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

