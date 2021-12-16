$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Lennox International posted earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $12.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.86.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $324.70 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,653. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lennox International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

