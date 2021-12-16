Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,582 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 82,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $273.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $262.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.