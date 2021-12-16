Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,334 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35. The company has a market cap of $405.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,360,553 shares of company stock worth $891,513,299. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

