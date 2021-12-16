Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys 20,750 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

