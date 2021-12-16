Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,908 shares during the period. Twitter makes up approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after buying an additional 298,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,356,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,294 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

