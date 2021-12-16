SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

