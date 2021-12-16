$12.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce sales of $12.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.33 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.04 billion to $45.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.74 billion to $50.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $221,371,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after buying an additional 2,005,559 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.