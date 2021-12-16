SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $943.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock worth $453,727,691. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

