$867.39 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce sales of $867.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $859.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $758.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $160.10. 9,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,548. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.52. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $162.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.