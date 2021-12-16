DFSocial Gaming Market Capitalization Tops $1.92 Million (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $61,606.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.07 or 0.08356419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00077863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,635.59 or 1.00003112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00052689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

