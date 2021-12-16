Nano (XNO) Price Hits $3.58

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00007365 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $477.25 million and approximately $18.89 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00025192 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

