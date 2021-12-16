Thisoption Trading 16.2% Lower This Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $441,585.41 and approximately $5.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thisoption has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.07 or 0.08356419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00077863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,635.59 or 1.00003112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00052689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

