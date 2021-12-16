Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe updated its Q1 guidance to $3.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.70 EPS.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $56.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $574.16. The company had a trading volume of 240,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $643.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $273.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

