ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 1,677.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,224 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $11,861,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 126.2% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 641,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 357,616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 2,530.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 275,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 264,550 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $1,720,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 55,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,903. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

