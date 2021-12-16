iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,254 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $34.19. 800,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,642,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

