SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.91. The stock had a trading volume of 471,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,896. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

