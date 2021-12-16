Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $13.97 on Thursday, hitting $928.88. 4,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,439. The company has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $918.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $899.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

