Scott Barrett Acquires 10,000 Shares of ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) Stock

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) insider Scott Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$15,450.00 ($11,035.71).

About ECP Emerging Growth

ECP Emerging Growth Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in Australian small and mid-cap growth companies. The company was formerly known as Barrack St Investments Limited and changed its name to ECP Emerging Growth Limited in November 2019. ECP Emerging Growth Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

