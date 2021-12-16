II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells $560,000.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,893. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the second quarter worth $1,382,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

