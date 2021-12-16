Head-To-Head Review: Union Bankshares (UNB) versus Its Peers

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Union Bankshares to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 25.42% 16.65% 1.23% Union Bankshares Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares’ peers have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Union Bankshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Bankshares Competitors 2157 8963 7253 511 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.07%. Given Union Bankshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Union Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Union Bankshares and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $52.75 million $12.81 million 9.97 Union Bankshares Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.22

Union Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Union Bankshares pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Union Bankshares peers beat Union Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

