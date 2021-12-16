Head-To-Head Review: Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) and AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMS and Clinigen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMS $4.17 billion 1.17 -$15.00 million ($0.41) -21.76 Clinigen Group $704.71 million 1.39 $40.78 million N/A N/A

Clinigen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMS and Clinigen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMS 2 4 1 0 1.86 Clinigen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

AMS has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clinigen Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMS and Clinigen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMS -3.17% 10.34% 3.13% Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines. The Unlicensed Medicines segment is involved in sourcing and supplying unlicensed medicines to hospital pharmacists and physicians for patients with a high unmet medical need. The Clinical Services segment packages, supplies, distributes, and manages comparator medicines and services to clinical trials and investigator initiated trials. It offers Cardioxane that protects the heart against the cardiotoxic effects of anthracyclines; Ethyol, which protect against the harmful effects of chemotherapy medications and radiation treatment; Proleukin for the treatment of kidney cancer; Imukin that is used in chronic granulomatous disease; Totect, a dexrazoxane product; Foscavir, an anti-virals which work by stopping viruses from multiplying in number; AZEDR for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; and Savene, which is indicated in adults for the treatment of anthracycline extravasation. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom.

