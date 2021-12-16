Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,457. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 347,938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 525.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,023,000 after buying an additional 345,164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 305,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

