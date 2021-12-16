Walter Robert Bashaw II Sells 1,400 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
II-VI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,893. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.
