SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for 1.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

RYF stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.