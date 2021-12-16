Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

