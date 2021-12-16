The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Trimmed by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 4.4% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $409.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $427.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

