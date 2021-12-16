Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $10.37 Million Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 230,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,000. Upwork makes up 0.8% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,973. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPWK opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

