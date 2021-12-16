FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 32,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

