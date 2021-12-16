Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.04. 165,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

