Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 207.5% from the November 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of JUVAF remained flat at $$0.23 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 266,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,338. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.
Juva Life Company Profile
Recommended Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.