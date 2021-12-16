Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Up 211.9% in November

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the November 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Kismet Acquisition Two stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,602. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,907,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 210,178 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 1,552.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 187,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 175,837 shares during the period.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

