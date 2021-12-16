Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, a growth of 223.5% from the November 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,707.0 days.
NPEGF stock remained flat at $$25.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. Nippon Electric Glass has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $25.85.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
