Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, a growth of 223.5% from the November 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,707.0 days.

NPEGF stock remained flat at $$25.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. Nippon Electric Glass has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

