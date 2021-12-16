StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SZLSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,772. StageZero Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

