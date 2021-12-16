Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 125,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 69,389 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.31. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $133.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

