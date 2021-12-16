Spreng Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $51.11. 563,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,884,279. The company has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.