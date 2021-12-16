Orin Green Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.88. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,545. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $113.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.70.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.