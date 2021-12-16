R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Down to $24.04

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.04, but opened at $23.49. R1 RCM shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 2,965 shares traded.

RCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

