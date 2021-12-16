Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down to $38.04

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.04, but opened at $37.05. Expensify shares last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 1,271 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

