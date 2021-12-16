Orin Green Financial LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.22. 168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,631. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $55.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.