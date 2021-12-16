Orin Green Financial LLC Acquires 599 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Orin Green Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,841.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $705,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.40. 27,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

