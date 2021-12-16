BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Gap Down to $13.84

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.41. BlackRock TCP Capital shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 1,859 shares.

Several research firms have commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 76.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 81,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

