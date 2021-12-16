Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.39. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 383 shares traded.

ALGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $522.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

