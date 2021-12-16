Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Up to $7.39

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.85. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 6,451 shares changing hands.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 104,722 shares of company stock worth $895,489 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

