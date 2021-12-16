Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,701,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $62,279,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 4.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.22% of Las Vegas Sands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

