Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Freshpet reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 306.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $98.06 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.07.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

