Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 27,611 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.