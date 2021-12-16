Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 104,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.50 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

