Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Sold by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP reduced its position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,149 shares during the period. Cumulus Media comprises about 0.6% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 14.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Cumulus Media stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. 28,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,113. The company has a market capitalization of $236.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.80 and a beta of 2.04. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

